Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Aminex plc (LON:AEX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.65. Aminex shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,410,090 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.07.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

