Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.41. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 41,865 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Chanticleer Company Profile (NASDAQ:BURG)

