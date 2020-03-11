Polo Resources (LON:POL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.42. Polo Resources shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 176,504 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.40.

Polo Resources Company Profile (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities – both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

