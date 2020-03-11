Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.52 and traded as low as $75.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 45,631 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53.

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

