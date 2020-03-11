Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $243.82

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $243.82 and traded as low as $237.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 4,084 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 million and a PE ratio of 63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.76.

In other news, insider Jaap Stuut acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,906.08).

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

