Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $13.83. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 46,295 shares.

MSADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

