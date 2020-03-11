Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.05. Starcom shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 4,772,621 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Igor Vatenmacher acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

