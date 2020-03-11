M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $680.78

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $680.78 and traded as low as $628.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $628.00, with a volume of 7,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 680.39.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

