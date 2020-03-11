Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.42. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 18,750 shares.

The company has a market cap of $25.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 39.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.