SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $5.75. SimiGon shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 119,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

