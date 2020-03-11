SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $5.75. SimiGon shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 119,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.