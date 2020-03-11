KBC GRP NV/ADR Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

