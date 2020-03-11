Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.35. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.15 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Steel Connect worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.