CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 473,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

