Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.22. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

