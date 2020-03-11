Pittards (LON:PTD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.49

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.49 and traded as low as $60.00. Pittards shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Pittards Company Profile (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

