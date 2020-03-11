Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,787 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report