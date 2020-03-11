Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,787 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

