Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $8.25. Tricorn Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 19,389 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

In related news, insider Roger Allsop sold 975,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £97,500 ($128,255.72).

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

