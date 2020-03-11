Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.79

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.79 and traded as low as $25.90. Sportech shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 22,581 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.75.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

