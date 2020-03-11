Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.58. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 75,457 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,760.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 77,516 shares of company stock worth $89,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

