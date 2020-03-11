Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.58. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 75,457 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,760.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,516 shares of company stock worth $89,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report