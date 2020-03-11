Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.15

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $231.15 and traded as low as $217.90. Wilmington shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.