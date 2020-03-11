Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 222,822 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

