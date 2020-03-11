Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.12

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as low as $11.40. Renold shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 140,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $25.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.97.

In related news, insider Ian Scapens bought 42,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,084.64 ($6,688.56). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper bought 43,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,217.84 ($6,863.77).

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

