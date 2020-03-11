MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.00. MEGA/BRSH MXN shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

MEGA/BRSH MXN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

