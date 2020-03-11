Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $13.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1,577,013 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Alliance Pharma Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Aminex Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Chanticleer Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Polo Resources Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52
Macquarie Group Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report