Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $13.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1,577,013 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

