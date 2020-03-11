Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $269.16

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $269.16 and traded as low as $240.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 193,224 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $524.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.23.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

