Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TNXP opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.12.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
