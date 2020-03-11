Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

TOL stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

