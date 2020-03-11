Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $975.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

