Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $975.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
