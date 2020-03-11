DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

DSP Group stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a P/E ratio of -264.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DSP Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

