Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.96. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

