ValuEngine Downgrades Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) to Sell

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UONE stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.18. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

