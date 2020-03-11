ValuEngine Upgrades US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to “Buy”

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

USAU stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. US Gold has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

