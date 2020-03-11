ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
