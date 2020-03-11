ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.