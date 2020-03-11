ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Unity Bancorp Downgraded by ValuEngine
Unity Bancorp Downgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Urban One to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Urban One to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades US Gold to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades US Gold to “Buy”
ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Energy to Hold
Vereit Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Vereit Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Wellesley Bancorp Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Wellesley Bancorp Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report