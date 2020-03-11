Vereit (NYSE:VER) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NYSE VER opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vereit by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $110,009,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vereit by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

