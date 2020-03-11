Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Wellesley Bancorp has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

