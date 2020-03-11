ValuEngine Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Strong Sell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

