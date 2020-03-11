Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE WHD opened at $14.70 on Monday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

