Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Wix.Com stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $106.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

