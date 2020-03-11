ValuEngine Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.