Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.