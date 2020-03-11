Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

