Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of WMC stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66.
In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
