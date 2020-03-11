Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.63 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.