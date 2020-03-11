WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

About WANT WANT CHINA/ADR

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

