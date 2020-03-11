Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

