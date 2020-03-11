DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

XRAY stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

