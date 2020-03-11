Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.95. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

