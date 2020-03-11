Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZFGN. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.27. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

