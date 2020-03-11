Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yeti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 197,017 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

