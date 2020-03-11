eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGAN. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.69. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. State Street Corp increased its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in eGain by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

