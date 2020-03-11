Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Sell

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: Depreciation

